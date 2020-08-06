Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 deaths from July, plus 60 additional cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, all of which occurred in the month of July but were not reported due to a delay in confirmation that COVID-19 was the main cause of death.
According to the Public Health Department, one of the three individuals lived in Santa Maria, was between the ages of 50-69 and died on July 5.
The two others lived in a congregate living facility in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria, and were over the age of 70. They died on July 29 and 30.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
