Santa Maria-Bonita School District distributes 600 meals ahead of Thanksgiving break

In preparation for limited food distribution services during next week's Thanksgiving break, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District gave away boxes of food to 600 district families in a drive-through distribution Monday.
The drive-through event was available primarily for families who qualify for the district's Migrant Education Program, and the district contacted specific families beforehand to let them know about the event, district spokesman Maggie White said.
Each box contained ingredients normally used by the district's food service department, including pasta, huge cans of tomatoes, frozen diced chicken, frozen corn and peas, and applesauce, along with recipes in English and Spanish, White said.
"Rather than have the canned tomatoes, frozen chicken and the rest go unused, the SMBSD Food Service Department preferred to give it to families at a crucial time of year," White said.
The ingredients in each box will provide 20 individual meals, she said.
Along with boxes of food from the district's warehouse, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County also supplied bags filled with canned beans, cereal, rice and tortillas, as well as packs of reusable fabric masks.
"It's a really nice effort between Santa Maria-Bonita and the Foodbank," White said.
District Food Service Director Carlos Murta said that since the district has continued to receive food that normally would be supplied in the school cafeteria, it made sense to give it back to district families.
"We're lucky enough to help out with food security in the community," Murta said.
By 3 p.m., over 100 cars had driven through to pick up food, with more families expected to arrive later in the day, White said.
School sites and meal distribution services will be closed during the district's Thanksgiving break next week, from Nov. 23 to 27. However, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will continue to provide meals at designated locations.
In this Series
What you need to know for Tuesday, November 17
-
Updated
Governor imposes new restrictions to curb COVID
-
Updated
Santa Barbara County restaurants, gyms, places of worship restricted to outdoors once more
-
Updated
'We are the center of space operations': Air Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt takes charge of unit during first change of command
- 13 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.