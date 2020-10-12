You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria burglary suspects arrested following 2-hour search
Santa Maria burglary suspects arrested following 2-hour search

Two men were taken into custody Sunday at the end of a two-hour search after they allegedly burglarized a business on Dominion Road near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4:36 p.m., the sheriff’s dispatch center received a call about a burglary in progress at a business in the 4200 block of Dominion Road, and when deputies arrived, they noticed a door that was slightly open, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Minutes later, two suspects ran out the back of the business and a search for the pair was launched, with assistance from the County Air Support Unit, a sheriff’s K-9 unit and California Highway Patrol officers, Zick said.

After a two-hour search, K-9 Zeke tracked the suspects to a ditch about 1 mile away, where they were found hiding in a ditch.

Joseph Edson, 55, and Felipe Ortiza, 33, both of Santa Maria, were taken into custody and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, a felony, and released without posting bail.

Zick said a vehicle associated with the suspects was towed from the scene and contained items investigators believe were stolen from the business. The investigation is continuing.



