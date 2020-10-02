You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Camera Club invites local photographers to join online meetings, field trips
The Santa Maria Camera Club is inviting local photographers to join the organization in which members participate in monthly online meetings, share images, receive feedback and take socially distanced field trips. 

"You don't need a fancy, high-end camera," said Cheryl Decker, club president. "Our phones and GoPros take great images."

The club meets online at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month for a program meeting, which may be educational or for sharing images and information. Members meet again for a competition at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.  

Each month, an expert photographer provides feedback to members on the strengths and weaknesses of their images, according to Decker. 

Additionally, information is shared through a monthly newsletter sent out to members, and socially distanced field trips are held at various times each month. 

The club's website also has images to view, tips for better photography and a link to the club’s YouTube channel with videos of competitions and program meetings. 

“After the coronavirus resolves, we look forward to resuming our normal monthly club meetings where we can have image competitions and learning, in person,” Decker said.

Annual membership dues are $30 for an individual, $45 for a family, $15 for a student and $20 per year to participate in competitions. For more information or to become a member, visit www.santamariacameraclub.org or call Jeanne Sparks at 805-739-1836.

