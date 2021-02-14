Santa Maria churches, parishes resume indoor services following court ruling

"This will be our first Sunday to see how that goes. We anticipate getting between 80 to 100 people [inside]. There are lot of folks in our congregation that are excited about it," Larrabee said.

In the sanctuary, which can hold up to 200 people at 25% capacity, congregants will be required to wear masks and socially distance, with communion and offering suspended for the time being, Larrabee said.

Although state guidelines for churches restrict singing and chanting indoors as a way to prevent airborne spread of germs, Larrabee said he won't stop attendees from doing so.

"We have still chosen to do singing, though we do limit the number of songs and encourage mask-wearing," he said. "Singing is something people come here to do; they don't come here just to stand and watch."

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which oversees Catholic parishes in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, shared the state's new guidelines on Feb. 6 with local parishes.

"Although outdoor worship is still recommended, if you intend to proceed with indoor Mass, please be sure to limit attendance to 25% of your church’s capacity, and continue to implement all your safety protocols," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Daily Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria has immediately moved indoors following the decision. However, English- and Spanish-language services are continuing to be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page as well.