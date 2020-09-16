Santa Maria City Council rejects grand jury suggestions for stronger youth gang response

The Santa Maria City Council will not implement grand jury recommendations related to tracking and mitigating juvenile gang activity, citing budget constraints and burdensome requirements for data programs.

The Santa Barbara County grand jury's 2019-20 report analyzed rates of juvenile gang activity and areas of need in the county. Jurors found that youth gang recruitment is increasing, particularly in Santa Maria, while county resources directed toward gang prevention continue to decrease.

Released June 29, the report was sent to the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Barbara city councils, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the county Board of Supervisors, and the county Superintendent of Education, with responses required from all parties within 90 days.

The Santa Maria City Council approved its response during Tuesday's council meeting.

The jury recommended that Santa Maria pool resources and collaborate with county and police jurisdictions to implement the following: hire a full-time crime analyst to review gang crime data, create a collaborative database tracking gangs across jurisdictions, and hire staff to apply for anti-gang grants.

Council members cited budget restraints as the main reason for not implementing the jury's recommendations, especially following the financial impacts from the COVID-19 economic shutdown.