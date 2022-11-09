To honor our nation's military heroes, the Santa Maria Civic Theatre is presenting a readers theater version of "Beyond Glory" this Veterans Day weekend.
In Stephen Lang's theatrical adaption of Larry Smith's book Beyond Glory: Medal of Honor Heroes in Their Own Words, Lang presents the stories of eight veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, rendering firsthand accounts of the actions which resulted in each of them receiving the nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor.
"Beyond Glory" gathers these men together in the present to look back on the defining moments of their lives and to examine the meaning of courage, duty, and ultimately, humility.
Shows are Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at my805Tix. General admission is $10. All veterans and active duty military, and their spouses, can buy tickets for $5.