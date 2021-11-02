From the countless youth she encountered in her 25 years as a Santa Barbara County probation officer to the community members she uplifted, those who knew Agatha Shorter-Lewis say it is hard to overstate how many people she touched in her lifetime.
After her death on Oct. 5 at age 71 from cardiac arrest, family friends and officials have recalled memories of her steadfast, compassionate nature, strong sense of right and wrong, and larger-than-life personality that made her a born leader and warrior for equity.
Shorter-Lewis was known as a trailblazer in many respects, becoming Santa Barbara County's first Black probation officer in 1976, and mentoring and guiding youth by providing structure and ensuring they attended school. She became a homeowner before age 30 after battling a discriminatory housing market in Santa Maria where Black residents were continuously rejected for rental applications.
She dedicated 40 years of her life to the recognition and celebration of Black communities through her work with the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, serving as the branch's second president at age 31 and later as vice president and executive committee member.
"She advocated for any issue that could dismantle systemic racism," said Danielle Chambers, Shorter-Lewis' niece. "She loved Santa Maria. She had a booming voice, and people just followed her lead. Her faith was never separate from her fight for equity."
Those who knew Shorter-Lewis spent the past weekend honoring her life through a Friday wake, celebration of life on Saturday, and a New Orleans-style procession to the Santa Maria Cemetery on Monday, where loved ones sang and walked behind a horse-drawn carriage carrying her flower-adorned coffin.
Saturday's service included words from Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, county Deputy Supervisorial Probation Officer Tiffany Phillips, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, and state and regional representatives of the Baptist Church, who all had stories to share.
"Everyone in this magnificent church remembers the day they met Agatha Shorter-Lewis, and they were already laughing," Dudley said, recalling how quickly and easily she would get people to volunteer their time or funds to local causes. "When Sister Agatha Lewis spoke her truth, it became your reality."
Phillips, a current deputy probation officer for Santa Barbara County, said Shorter-Lewis' legacy in the department paved the way for other women of color even after her retirement in 2001.
"As I stand here today as a woman of color, I am a reflection of her hard work and mentorship. Her legacy will live on in our department forever," Phillips said Saturday.
Originally from Los Angeles, Shorter-Lewis came to Santa Barbara County while attending UC Santa Barbara, and moved to Santa Maria as part of her role in the Probation Department.
In 1993, Shorter-Lewis married Rev. Henry Littleton Lewis Jr. in what was then the biggest wedding ever held in Santa Maria, with 25 bridesmaids and over 1,000 guests. Her husband died in 2013.
Early on in her NAACP leadership, she established the branch's annual fashion show, which has raised money for hundreds of college scholarships for underserved youth over the past 37 years.
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, current president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, said her many impressions of Shorter-Lewis included her disarming smile and bubbly personality, her love for people and her ability to do anything she put her mind to.
"Her legacy is her faith, but it's also social justice, civil rights and human rights. She did it all," Lyons-Pruitt said.
Of all the community members and loved ones known to Shorter-Lewis, many would call her their best friend due to her ability to make everyone feel loved.
"She could zero in on your strengths and you'd want to be involved," Chambers said. She added that she and her aunt "Aggie" shared a special bond formed by their mutual passion for equity and higher education opportunities. During the pandemic, they spoke on the phone every day up until she died.
A flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington in her honor late last week at the request of Rep. Salud Carbajal, who also entered her name into the congressional record. The flag, now framed, has been placed by her family in her Santa Maria home.
Shorter-Lewis was also honored via a proclamation at the Santa Maria City Council's Tuesday meeting, and will be honored with a resolution at next week's meeting of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
