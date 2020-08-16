Santa Maria districts set to kick off new year with distance learning

At Robert Bruce Elementary, fourth grade teacher Mary Cullen spent Thursday organizing stacks of markers, notebooks and pencils for her class of 29 students in preparation for the coming weeks of distance learning.
Cullen had just met her students over Zoom that morning, and although they won't be in her classroom for some time, she was happy to see them all the same.
"I’m excited to see their faces," she said. "We’ve started making contact as of today, and we’ll be doing that every day. Then, they'll start to come in to get their supplies."
Cullen is one of many teachers and families in the Santa Maria public school system preparing to launch into distance learning in the coming weeks. Every teacher is concerned with ensuring that students will be connected and engaged in order to learn effectively.
All schools, public and private, in Santa Barbara County are required to begin the year with distance learning and cannot hold in-person lessons at this time, under a mandate from the county Public Health Department.
Schools may be able to transition to in-person learning models once the county has been removed from the state's COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks. At this point, the county has been on the list for 60 days, with the list currently "frozen" due to state COVID-19 data errors.
For the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, which includes Robert Bruce and 19 other elementary and middle schools, teachers began connecting with families and students on Aug. 13, and will be working to meet with each family in person before the start of class on Aug. 31.
Cullen said as she works to connect with families over the next two weeks, she'll also be holding daily check-ins with her students over Zoom, through activities such as a get-to-know-you scavenger hunt and the game Two Truths and a Lie.
Andrea Fystro, another fourth grade teacher at Robert Bruce, said she is glad to be teaching an age group that already has a grasp on technology and will have an easier time with distance learning.
"I’m always so excited because the kids, they get this technology stuff. They’re easy and helpful, and they want to make the best of it, too," Fystro said.
Compared to the spring when schools had to switch from in-person to virtual learning over a single weekend, Fystro is much more optimistic about the progress students will make this fall.
"That was a struggle last year in the springtime, when everybody was thrust into this strange situation because their kids weren’t able to be successful ... I think this time around it will be a lot better," she said.
Starting school
While Santa Maria-Bonita is still easing into the official start of distance learning, others are jumping right in.
In the Orcutt Union School District, which includes 10 elementary, junior high and high schools, students began online classes Thursday.
Sandy Chavez, a child nutrition clerk in the district, said her grandchildren who attend Ralph Dunlap Elementary have been excited about distance learning, even though they miss their routine.
"They miss their friends and going to school, but they like the online learning. I have one who already asked me if she could go straight into homeschooling," Chavez said, laughing.
Families in the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District recently began meeting with teachers on-site, in preparation for the start of distance learning on Aug. 17.
On Friday, incoming freshman Francisco Campos waited to be picked up after meeting some of his teachers at Righetti High School. On the first day of classes, he said students will continue with getting-to-know-you activities.
"I just met some of [my teachers] now," he said. "On Monday, we have to do a whole thing where the teachers introduce themselves."
While he's not eager to be doing distance learning at the start of high school, he hopes it will go more smoothly than in the springtime, when he was an eighth grader at Kermit McKenzie.
"It was kind of hard at first," he said.
Learning from home
Along with accessing classes in the first place, some families are facing the challenge of having to leave children alone for distance learning.
Fystro, who has school-age children herself, said on the two days she goes in to her classroom to teach, she will bring her two middle and high school children with her so they don't have to be home alone.
Many of her fourth grade students, however, will be learning by themselves or with older siblings most of the day while their parents work.
"I ask them, 'Are you with a babysitter, with your siblings?' I get a a lot of 'home alone,' or some who are home with older siblings," she said.
Cullen said she hopes that parents in the district can feel assured their kids are learning effectively, even when they're not able to be home.
"A lot of our parents are working, that’s the reality. They need to know where to look to see if their students are accessing the curriculum properly .... making sure they're showing up and doing their work."
She said teachers also are in close communication with parents about connectivity and Wi-Fi, since some have multiple kids who will be learning at home and require sufficient internet.
Private schools
Under the state's requirements, private schools are also instructed to begin with distance learning, despite pushback from schools such as St. Joseph High School in Orcutt.
Administrators at the private Catholic high school had been pushing to open in person by Aug. 17, but Principal Erinn Dougerty has since confirmed the school will open with distance learning.
School officials continue to look at all means of holding classes in person.
"The school continues to diligently work towards a safer return as soon as possible," Dougherty said. "We are ready to open the very day we get the legal authorization."
St. Louis de Montfort, a K-8 Catholic school in Santa Maria, also will open with distance learning on Aug. 19, according to Principal Regina Fox.
