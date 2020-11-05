Santa Maria Elks Lodge reopens following COVID-19 case confirmation

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 has reopened to members and resumed dining and food distribution after closing for two weeks due to a confirmed COVID-19 case among employees.
Lodge officials chose to shut down all lodge events, meetings and functions on Oct. 12, after an employee revealed he had tested positive five days earlier, lodge Secretary Phil Daighton said.
During the two weeks of closure, the lodge was deep-cleaned and fogged, and all indoor meals, drive-through dinners and weekly food distributions ceased.
"The lodge is such a big part of the community, that for the safety of our members, we decided to shut down," Daighton said. "It cost us a ton of money to do it, but we felt it was best."
Although the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was working in a mostly-isolated area away from members, Daighton said, the concern about possible spread was still high.
As a precaution, lodge leadership informed about 30 individuals who could have been exposed to the employee that they should watch out for symptoms, but no other cases were confirmed.
"We looked up the Cal-OSHA guidelines, and felt it was important [to let people know]," Daighton said.
The lodge secretary added that leadership at the lodge was not contacted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for contact tracing purposes.
County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz explained that employers of positive cases are not always contacted by the department.
"It is not a routine practice for [Public Health] to contact employers of those that have tested positive. Our practice is to contact individuals if they may be a close contact," Ruiz said.
The Santa Maria location is the fifth-largest Elks Lodge in the country, with around 3,200 members, Daighton said. However, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people entering the lodge has been much lower than usual.
In accordance with state COVID-19 restrictions, the lodge has limited its capacity to 100 people, with no more than 25 people permitted in each dining room or bar area at a time, Daighton said.
Masks also are required for all staff and those sitting inside, except when eating or drinking, he added. Handwashing stations have been set up inside, and patrons cannot order from the bar unless they also are ordering food.
"Since Day One when we were allowed to open up, we've gone through all the standard requirements," Daighton said.
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is now open for business seven days a week. Food distributions in partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County occur from 9 to 10 a.m. every Thursday.
