Santa Maria Fire deploys 2 engines to help fight 7,200-acre Bond fire
Santa Maria Fire deploys 2 engines to help fight 7,200-acre Bond fire

From the What you need to know for Friday, December 4 series
Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

The Bond Fire, driven by high winds on Thursday, burns the hillsides west of Santiago Canyon Road near Silverado Canyon.

 Leonard Ortiz

Two engines from the Santa Maria Fire Department were deployed on Thursday to Orange County, where they will join 30 other agencies in fighting the rapidly spreading Bond fire

Each engine contains one captain, one engineer and two firefighters, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

The Bond fire began in a residence, then spread to dry vegetation late Wednesday night, burning 7,200 acres as of Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday.

Around 500 firefighters are battling the flames from the air and the ground, with the fire at 0% containment, Holaday said. 

Approximately a quarter of a million residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

The Santa Maria Fire Department has responded to several fires throughout the state this year, including the Castle fire in Tulare County, the Glass fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, and the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County. 

Most recently, a four-person team was dispatched in late October to fight the Silverado fire.

What's in California's new regional stay-at-home order?
What's in California's new regional stay-at-home order?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a sweeping new coronavirus order Thursday that trigger business shutdowns and limits on people's movement based on hospital intensive care unit capacity in their regions. Here's a look:

