Santa Maria Fire officials to hold 9/11 ceremonies at stations across city

Santa Maria Fire officials on Friday will hold in-person memorial services for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, remembering the actions of the first responders and the nearly 3,000 people who died that day.

Commemoration ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m. and will be held at the following stations:

Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.

Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Lane

Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Lane

Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Drive

Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Road

Activities will include a series of three sets of five horn blasts from the stations' fire engines, brief comments from their ranking officers, a moment of silence and the brief lowering of the American flag to half-staff. Social distancing will be practiced, and mask requirements will be in place.

The ceremony is modeled after the recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the fire chiefs of Santa Barbara County.

Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, the military and the general public are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Santa Maria Fire at 805-925-0951, ext. 2338.