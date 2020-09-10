You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Fire officials to hold 9/11 ceremonies at stations across city
From the What you need to know for Friday, September 11 series
Photos: Santa Maria 9/11 memorial ceremony at Fire Station 5
Capt. Seth Wells, center, of Fire Station 5, speaks to residents during 2019 commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

 Frank Cowan Contributor

Santa Maria Fire officials on Friday will hold in-person memorial services for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, remembering the actions of the first responders and the nearly 3,000 people who died that day. 

Commemoration ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m. and will be held at the following stations:

  • Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.
  • Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Lane
  • Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Lane
  • Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Drive
  • Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Road

Activities will include a series of three sets of five horn blasts from the stations' fire engines, brief comments from their ranking officers, a moment of silence and the brief lowering of the American flag to half-staff. Social distancing will be practiced, and mask requirements will be in place. 

The ceremony is modeled after the recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the fire chiefs of Santa Barbara County. 

Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, the military and the general public are invited to attend. 

For more information, contact Santa Maria Fire at 805-925-0951, ext. 2338. 

