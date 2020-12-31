You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria girls wrestling wins Masters
The Saints had a remarkable 2020. They won an area meet, the Central California Athletic Association meet, the regional meet and at the Masters. 

Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace said it was the school's first girls CIF championship since the Saints girls basketball team won a title in 1975.

Santa Maria senior Mariana Tello advanced to the CIF State Tournament, as did teammate Jennifer Lopez. 

