The formation of the Santa Maria Union High School Alumni Association began with an idea of two early graduates, James Moran (Class of 1901) and Walter Stokes (Class of 1902). These two eventually enlisted the aid of four other graduates, Chester Cox (Class of 1902), Fred Schauer (Class of 1896), Frank Shuman and Ormonde Paulding (Class of 1904), all of whom were anxious to get this idea moving.
In making their plans, they all decided that the best time to meet would be at the time of the annual Pioneer Association picnic, when pioneers would already be in town to attend their popular event.
As it worked out, they established the precedent of holding the annual reunion banquet the night preceding the annual picnic.
The first alumni event was held on Sunday evening, May 1, 1932, at the Santa Maria Inn, and the picnic was held the next day.
It seemed fitting to hold most of their meetings at the Santa Maria Inn, once the homesite of their beloved former teacher and counselor Ida M. Blochman.
Sometime later, the Pioneer Association established the first Saturday in May as the date for its annual picnic, while the alumni continued to hold its annual dinner meeting on the Friday before.
The main objective of both organizations was, and remained, to come together socially for reminiscing and renewing old friendships.
Much credit is given to Ida Davis Hall (Class of 1905), Marie Dana (Class of 1907), Carrie Winters Boyd and Essie Jessee Turnage (Class of 1909), Fred May, Elmer Rice and many others in continuing the meetings.
On Nov. 11, 1939, the Alumni Association sponsored the dedication ceremony of the Ida M. Blochman Memorial Court at Santa Maria Union High School, where the main address was given by Schauer, a member of the Class of 1896 and a Santa Barbara attorney.
The Alumni Association was rather loosely organized at the beginning, but that all changed when a presiding chairman or master of ceremonies was selected who appointed a committee to take care of arrangements and programs for the next annual meeting.
Sadly, as sometimes happens, records of those meetings have long since vanished along with names of the officers. No dues were set, but sometimes voluntary contributions were made to defray the small expenses incurred.
Eventually, a staff of officers and board of directors were elected. Ferdinand Pimentel was the first president, while Stokes, Boyd and John Jenkins later served in that capacity.