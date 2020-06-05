Santa Maria high schools honor Class of 2020 with virtual ceremonies

Local high schools altered their graduation plans after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department approved the addition of in-person elements for ceremonies. Following the county's announcement, each graduate was to be allowed to exit their car and walk onstage, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.

"At all four schools, [with] roughly 2,000 graduates, the graduates will step out, go to a stage, get their picture taken by a professional photographer, they get their diploma cover and then get back in the car," Klein said.

While the graduates will be allowed to get out of their car, most of the ceremony has been moved online. Here is a look at the prerecorded messages for each Santa Maria area high school along with some of our previous coverage of events celebrating the Class of 2020.

We will be at each of the drive-through ceremonies today, check back for photos from each event this evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0