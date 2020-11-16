Santa Maria Joint-Union students protest attendance requirements, lack of communication

A small group of students in the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District gathered outside the district office Monday afternoon to protest new daily attendance requirements for distance learning, asking for more communication and transparency from leaders.

The district's original fall schedule divided students into two alphabetical groups, with all students required to attend classes via Zoom three out of five days of the week. All students would Zoom into periods 1 through 7 on Monday, then attend classes on either Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday.

Several students have pushed back against the new attendance system, which gets rid of the alphabetical split and, instead, requires all students to log in on Zoom five days a week.

The district Board of Trustees approved the attendance change during a Nov. 10 meeting, after administrators shared that while the original schedule met state requirements for instructional minutes, it did not meet daily live interaction requirements.

The sudden change, which was shared with families last Wednesday and implemented Monday, left students wondering why the district did not seek student feedback or solicit concerns earlier.

"The most significant way this impacts us is mental health, because a lot of the days we had off were used to work on other assignments and complete college applications," Santa Maria High School senior Jenny Angel said outside the district office.

She added that lots of students also have to take care of younger siblings or work when they're not in class, putting them in an even more difficult position during the COVID-19 pandemic.