Santa Maria K-8 district OKs mid-April return to school; some educators still have concerns

The Santa Maria Bonita School District will initiate a return to in-person learning through a hybrid model in mid-April, with all grades expected to be back partially on campus by mid-May.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Board of Education set a specific target date for in-person learning for students in grades K-8. Prior to the vote, school officials said a return to campus would be based on local COVID-19 case rates but did not specify a date range.

"We’ve really been intentional about moving with an abundance of caution. We are a little behind other districts in bringing kids back for that reason; we’ve really been thoughtful about how we’d do this and ensuring that all the health and safety procedures were in place," Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Melissa Dutra said.

Under the district's plan, teachers will be required to return to campus on March 29 to begin training for the hybrid model. On April 19, the week following spring break, kindergartners and first graders will begin learning on campus twice a week, followed by other grades over the subsequent weeks, Dutra said.

Officials said they expect most, if not all, district staff interested in a COVID-19 vaccine to receive at least one dose by the end of March, a projected timeline also shared by the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

Thus far, around 100 employees have been vaccinated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center via appointments provided through the district, with more employees scheduled to be vaccinated at Marian Regional Medical Center this weekend.