You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Library to host paracord bracelet workshop on Veterans Day
0 comments

Santa Maria Library to host paracord bracelet workshop on Veterans Day

From the What you need to know for Friday, November 6 series
  • Updated
  • 0

In honor of Veterans Day, Santa Maria residents are invited to make paracord bracelets in a virtual workshop hosted by the Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Paracord, named for parachute cord, is used in the armed forces for its ability to hold up to 550 pounds of weight, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. It can be used to secure camouflage nets to vehicles or trees, and act as a substitute for thread to repair gear, as fishing line or as an emergency suture. 

Those interested in participating must register for a paracord bracelet kit beforehand, with pickup available at the Santa Maria Library Main Branch from Monday to Friday during curbside pickup hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kits are in limited supply, and each contain 6 feet of paracord, buckle release clips and instructions, van de Kamp said. 

To register for a kit, visit the library Events Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call the Public Library at 805-925-0994. 

The Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. 

For more information, contact the Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put
Government and Politics

Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

  • Updated

Final election results for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term. 

Saturday, Oct. 24

INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News