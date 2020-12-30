You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria loses coaching legend Ben Castro
0 comments

Santa Maria loses coaching legend Ben Castro

BenCastro.jpg

Ben Castro, center, poses with members of his Central Coast Sparks youth basketball team after a tournament at Lompoc High. 

In October, the Santa Maria Valley lost a beloved coach with the passing of Ben Castro, who ran the Central Coast Sparks youth girls basketball team. Castro, who was undergoing treatment after being in a diabetic coma, was 44.

“He taught me how to play the game," Alijah Paquet said of Castro. "Along with that, he made sure being on the team felt like you were part of a family, and I want to thank him for allowing me to become best friends with people I probably would not have otherwise met.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News