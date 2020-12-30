Santa Maria loses coaching legend Ben Castro

In October, the Santa Maria Valley lost a beloved coach with the passing of Ben Castro, who ran the Central Coast Sparks youth girls basketball team. Castro, who was undergoing treatment after being in a diabetic coma, was 44.

“He taught me how to play the game," Alijah Paquet said of Castro. "Along with that, he made sure being on the team felt like you were part of a family, and I want to thank him for allowing me to become best friends with people I probably would not have otherwise met.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.