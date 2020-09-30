You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
Santa Maria man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

From the What you need to know for Thursday, October 1 series
  • Updated
Alberto Fidel Reyes

Reyes

 Contributed

A Santa Maria man was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison on Monday after pleading guilty to attempted murder during a December 2019 shooting on North Palisade Drive

Alberto Fidel Reyes, 39, received a sentence of 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder without premeditation. Additionally, Reyes admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, according to Lori Pedego, senior deputy public defender.

Reyes appeared remotely by Zoom for his sentencing at Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

Reyes was arrested after a man, who was not identified, was shot multiple times shortly before 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive, according to Santa Maria Police. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. 

Reyes was previously charged with attempted murder, assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and five enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Those charges were dismissed following a plea deal reached on Sept. 14, according to court records. 

