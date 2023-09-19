Santa Maria will soon see a mile of car-free space where the community can come together and learn about local resources and organizations.
Santa Maria Open Streets 2023 is slated for Sunday, Oct. 8 and according to Carlos Escabedo, chairman for Open Streets, there are still spots available.
About 150 organizations have signed up for booths for the upcoming event so far, Escabedo said.
Escabedo said that community members have been advocating for West Main Street to be the location for the free event and it’s for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy activities, food and music.
“It was the community who was requesting to support downtown businesses. Particularly West Main Street where small, local, mostly Latino businesses and family-owned are,” said Escabedo. “So that’s one of the objectives of Open Streets, to support our downtown businesses and economy.”
This is the second time Open Streets will be held in Santa Maria with the first one taking place in 2019, pre-pandemic. Escabedo says Open Streets is bigger this year because it's adding Machado Plaza, more local businesses and the presence of Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Maria Fire Department.
Some highlights according to Escabedo are the two stages which will feature dance performances and live music in Spanish, English and Mixteco, a bigger presence from county organizations and over 20 educational booths from Allan Hancock College.
Escabedo said that he feels the biggest value in Open Streets is that it’s a day for the community to enjoy and really see what Santa Maria is all about.
“It’s a day where everybody will have access to the same resources and can enjoy, play, learn a new hobby, get to know organizations, and connect with the businesses that are in town,” said Escobedo. “It’s basically a one-mile spot where you can get to know everything that Santa Maria has to offer.”
The family-friendly event will have something for everybody, according to Escobedo, with activities for kids, teens and adults. Various activities planned include arts and crafts, a kids activity zone, a rock climbing wall, Zumba classes and much more.
Escobedo encourages community members to come to the event by riding their bicycles or skateboards and to stay hydrated while doing so.
In addition, unlimited bus rides citywide will be available place all day Oct. 8, provided by Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT).
Escabedo extends thanks to coordinators, Rotary Club of Santa Maria South, Santa Maria In Action, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and City of Santa Maria for making Open Streets possible. More than 120 volunteers will work throughout the day.
“This is a nonprofit event, all activities are going to be free of charge. I just invite everybody to be part of the joy and I appreciate all the volunteers and anybody that has been part of this. It’s been in the works since 2022,” said Escabedo. “I’m excited, because this year it’s now officially a Santa Maria event because it used to be more Santa Barbara County back then. Now because of the Rotary club, they basically took the lead on the whole organization.”
Escabedo says he appreciates that Main Street businesses have been supportive of the event and are starting to take ownership of Open Streets, “which is really about and for the community.”
“This year we have five times more businesses from Main Street participating and actually being part of it,” said Escabedo. “I feel really happy that downtown businesses are even opening on Sunday because some of them are just going to be opening for Open Streets. So they are really starting to own the benefits of Open Streets.”
The deadline for registering to be a part of Open Street has been extended to Sep. 25, email smopenstreets@gmail.com or visit https://sbopenstreets.org/ .