Santa Maria pair arrested for murder after remains found at Nipomo golf course
Santa Maria pair arrested for murder after remains found at Nipomo golf course

  • Updated
A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested Tuesday after the remains of a person missing since 2018 were found at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

Detectives arrested Donald Anderson, 37, and Kimberly Machleit, 35, for their alleged involvement in the death and disposal of a victim in December 2018. The identity of the victim will be released once it's confirmed by the Coroner's Bureau, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. 

"It appears the victim was murdered in the city of Santa Maria and dismembered before being disposed of at the golf course in December 2018," said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. "The suspects and the victim knew each other and this was not a random act." 

The pair were arrested after a search warrant was served shortly after midnight in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway in Santa Maria.

As part of their ongoing investigation into a missing person case, detectives and members of the sheriff's dive team retrieved the victim's remains from a lake on the golf course in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo, Zick said. 

Machleit was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder with special circumstances and conspiracy, both felonies, and is being held on $2 million bail.

Anderson also was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of accessory to murder and is being held on $1 million bail. 

The two were previously arrested in August on suspicion of felony crimes after sheriff's detectives allegedly seized a cache of drugs and weapons, including "ghost guns," which do not include a serial number. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 805-681-4171 or by visiting sbsheriff.org.

