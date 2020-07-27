You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria parishes move outdoors for Mass as state restricts indoor services
0 comments

Santa Maria parishes move outdoors for Mass as state restricts indoor services

At parishes across Santa Maria this weekend, congregants celebrated Mass outdoors — while seated in chairs or parked in their cars — in compliance with state guidelines that once again restrict indoor operations. 

Like most sectors, places of worship throughout Santa Barbara County have had to be flexible over the past few months as guidelines continue to change due to increasing COVID-19 rates. 

After the state permitted the reopening of places of worship in late May, many parishes resumed indoor and outdoor services with social distancing. However, all places of worship were ordered to discontinue indoor operations on July 13 under state guidance.

For Catholic churches, the guidelines were made official by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which oversees Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Ventura counties. 

At St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, the Rev. Aidan Peter Rossiter said the parish just held their second weekend of drive-in Masses, with five of their usual seven services being offered outside.

At their main 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, Rossiter said between 70 and 100 cars were in attendance to listen to Mass over a PA system, with people asked to stay in their cars the whole time.

"People are very adaptive, very accommodating," Rossiter said. "People are upset that they can't get into their church, but they’re very appreciative of the way we’re trying to bring the Mass out to them." 

Thanks to the size of the church's parking lot, church officials have been able to accommodate most attendees while safely distancing between people, he added. 

"The church’s way of looking at all this social distancing is being charitable to our neighbor by making sure we don't pass anything on. This is about charity to our brothers and sisters because we don't want to pass anything on," Rossiter said.

While some churches are able to accommodate a large drive-in service, others are offering attendees the option to sit outside for a full outdoor service, such as at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. 

According to Parish Administrator Dennis Pearson, the preparation for services in their parking lot posed a bit of a logistical challenge, as they scrambled to rent canopies and risers and ensure they had proper sanitation equipment for attendees. 

However, people have responded well to the setup thus far, he said.

"They enjoy being outside, with the blue sky and the sunshine. They’re adjusting, they’re happy that Mass is being provided to them," he said.

Between the various Masses celebrated Saturday evening and throughout the day Sunday, Pearson said they saw approximately 400 people in attendance. During daily Mass at noon, they have seen between 40 and 50 people.

People are encouraged to bring a mask and a lawn chair, although both will be provided if needed. 

"So far we’re really pleased," Pearson said. "It’s filling up as each weekend comes by. A lot of people are still staying home, but each day there's a slight increase."

One of the most important things to the congregants, he said, is being able to take Holy Communion again. However, the use of the shared cup is still not permitted, in order to prevent the spread of germs. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat
Local

Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat

  • Updated

Jeremy Ball, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, filed paperwork Friday with the Lompoc City Clerk’s office to run for the District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. He became the first challenger to enter this year’s City Council races, with the filing deadline set for Aug. 7. He will be vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Jim Mosby.

+4
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone
Local

Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations, Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

Glenn Wilkes
Obituaries

Glenn Wilkes

Glenn Wilkes passed away peacefully at Serenity House on May 9. He was born in Neenah, Wisconsin and moved to Solvang, CA in 1957. After gradu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News