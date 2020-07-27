Santa Maria parishes move outdoors for Mass as state restricts indoor services

At their main 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, Rossiter said between 70 and 100 cars were in attendance to listen to Mass over a PA system, with people asked to stay in their cars the whole time.

"People are very adaptive, very accommodating," Rossiter said. "People are upset that they can't get into their church, but they’re very appreciative of the way we’re trying to bring the Mass out to them."

Thanks to the size of the church's parking lot, church officials have been able to accommodate most attendees while safely distancing between people, he added.

"The church’s way of looking at all this social distancing is being charitable to our neighbor by making sure we don't pass anything on. This is about charity to our brothers and sisters because we don't want to pass anything on," Rossiter said.

While some churches are able to accommodate a large drive-in service, others are offering attendees the option to sit outside for a full outdoor service, such as at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

According to Parish Administrator Dennis Pearson, the preparation for services in their parking lot posed a bit of a logistical challenge, as they scrambled to rent canopies and risers and ensure they had proper sanitation equipment for attendees.

However, people have responded well to the setup thus far, he said.

"They enjoy being outside, with the blue sky and the sunshine. They’re adjusting, they’re happy that Mass is being provided to them," he said.

Between the various Masses celebrated Saturday evening and throughout the day Sunday, Pearson said they saw approximately 400 people in attendance. During daily Mass at noon, they have seen between 40 and 50 people.