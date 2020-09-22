You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police detain one person in connection to bank robbery on South Broadway
Santa Maria Police have detained one person in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday on South Broadway.

Police received a call of an armed robbery shortly before 4 p.m. at the Community Bank of Santa Maria, located in the 1400 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Robert Morris. 

FBI officials, who investigate bank robberies, were contacted and were on scene Tuesday evening, along with Santa Maria Police detectives. 

The person was detained near the bank shortly after the robbery occurred but had not yet been arrested, Morris said. 

Police did not release the identity of the person. 

Santa Maria Police and FBI investigators were searching the area near the bank, which includes a senior housing complex, based on the path the suspect took after fleeing the bank, although the suspect isn't connected to the complex, Morris said. 

A similar incident occurred at Community Bank on May 8, according to Santa Maria Police. 

