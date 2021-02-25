You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate shooting near North Curryer, West Chapel streets
Santa Maria Police investigate shooting near North Curryer, West Chapel streets

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets. 

Officers responded to a report of the shooting that occurred shortly before 10 p.m., according to Lt. Terry Flaa. 

Upon arrival on scene, officers located evidence of the incident but no apparent victim. 

An adult male who had sustained a wound was located nearby, in the 400 block of West Chapel Street, but officers could not determine if he'd been shot or was connected to the shooting, according to Flaa. The man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781. 

