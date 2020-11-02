You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate stabbing near Battles Road and Lincoln Street
From the What you need to know for Tuesday, November 3 series
  Updated
  0

One person was injured following an apparent stabbing that occurred around 7 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and Battles Road in Santa Maria.

Upon their arrival, Santa Maria Police officers located the victim, who sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was flown to Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Police obtained a suspect description and the suspect's vehicle was located parked in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue. 

Officers made contact with several individuals associated with the vehicle, although the suspect has yet to be located, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277. 

