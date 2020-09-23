Santa Maria Police release description of Community Bank robbery suspect

Santa Maria Police on Wednesday released a description of the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Community Bank on Tuesday.

Police received reports of a robbery at the bank, located in the 1400 block of South Broadway, shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Jess Silva.

The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly brandished a black revolver and demanded an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank.

A customer in the parking lot saw the suspect exit the bank and chased them across the street toward the Vandenberg Senior Residence Apartments, but lost sight of the suspect, according to Silva.

The suspect was wearing a purple hoodie, tan pants, brown work boots, a mask and gloves during the robbery, according to Silva.

No injuries were reported.

A person who matched the description of the suspect was temporarily detained and a car was impounded in the parking of the Vandenberg apartments, although police later determined that person was not involved in the incident and was released, Silva said.

Santa Maria Police have obtained surveillance camera footage and now are processing it for release to the public, according to Silva. Both the FBI and Santa Maria Police Department are involved in the investigation.