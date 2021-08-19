Police officials are seeking the public's help in locating a Santa Maria woman and her 4-year-old son, who have been missing since last week.
Maria Vital, 28, and her son, Antonio James Monroe, were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 and may be traveling in or associated with a black 2002 Ford Explorer with a license plate number of 4UUP858, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan.
Vital is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. Her son is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 to 60 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green- and gray-colored long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Vital and her son, including their whereabouts and vehicle, is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Tuesday, Dec. 1Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Cox Lane.
INCIDENT — 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of North Mon Chere Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Joel McClain was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous child sexual abuse, possession and distribution of child pornography.
ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Xavier Juarez, 34, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mon Chere Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury.
Sunday, Nov. 29Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 100 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., Misael Maldonado, 36, was arrested in the 700 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 1:02 p.m., Jesus Vivas, 46, was arrested in the 800 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of unlawful sexual penetration and oral copulation, using force.
ARREST — At 6:57 p.m., Fernando Ortega, 57, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Jose Rivera, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking/violating a temporary restraining order and probation violations.
Saturday, Nov. 28Updated
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Nov. 27Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Shantelle Ruiz, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cox Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:39 a.m., Daquan Funches, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Raul Torres, 36, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Headquarters, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Eric Rochlem, 44, was arrested on a federal ATF warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, illegally importing ammunition and possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.
Thursday, Nov. 26Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Broadway and East Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:22 a.m., Jacob Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:27 p.m., Jocelyn Garcia, 19, was arrested in the 900 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Wednesday, Nov. 25Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 24Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of North Lucas Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 23Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire in the 700 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 22Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Bello Road.
Saturday, Nov. 21Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2600 block of South Del Sur.
ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Alberto Munguia, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Cayce Rocco, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Friday, Nov. 20Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:20 a.m., Mario Hernandez-Olivio, 34, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 9:47 p.m., Claudio Garcia, 37, was arrested near the intersection of Westgate Road and Via Rosa and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Thursday, Nov. 19Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 400 block of East Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 17Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
Monday, Nov. 16Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 700 block of East La Gracia.
Sunday, Nov. 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and West Gunner Street.
Saturday, Nov. 14:Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:38 a.m., Geovane Perez-Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 8:01 p.m., Gabriel Balderas, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Flora Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Friday, Nov. 13:Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
Thursday, Nov. 12Updated
INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Main streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 11Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
Tuesday, Nov. 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Bradley and East Bello roads.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Nov. 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Sunday, Nov. 8Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Gernaldo Lopez, 31, was arrested in the 600 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and false imprisonment.
Saturday, Nov. 7Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Cipriano Cervantes, 32, was arrested at the intersection of South Broadway and East Camino Colegio and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence of alcohol; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
ARREST — At 5:03 a.m., Rosalba Alcantar, 37, was arrested in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, Nov. 6Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:55 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, was arrested at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 12:12 p.m., Michael Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Thursday, Nov. 5Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Cook Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of East Forbes Places.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Town Center West.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, Nov. 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 100 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Chappinette Lelani Martin, 33, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered to her; possession of ammunition; attempted murder; and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.
ARREST — At 7:38 p.m., Krystal Jimenez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Tauton Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 8:16 p.m., Veronica Hill, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Monday, Nov. 2Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North Curryer Street and West Richard Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Adelaido Ventura-Martinez, 25, was arrested in the area of Bradley Road just north of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Eric Wood, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 5:52 p.m., Sylvia Landin, 44, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury; witness intimidation; and brandishing a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 8:30 p.m., Rafael Rodriguez, 31, was arrested in the 3500 block of Satinwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, elder abuse and battery.
ARREST — At 8:41 p.m., Fidel Lopez, 19, was arrested in the area of Brown and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; and hit-and-run, resulting in personal injury.
Sunday, Nov. 1Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North McClelland Street and East Sunset Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of South Lincoln Street and West Roschelle Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Cesar East Chavez Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 31Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:10 p.m., Antonio Zepeda, 27, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Barrington Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 30Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road.
Thursday, Oct. 29Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Williams Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 4:50 p.m., Crystal Limon, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; kidnapping; driving under the influence; and attempting to commit a crime.
Wednesday, Oct. 28Updated
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 p.m., Fulvia Gomez, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Tunnell Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Tuesday, Oct. 27Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Ballestral Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
ARREST — At 4:38 a.m., Alejandro Santiago, 18, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 4:40 a.m., Jacob Pacheco, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of North Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.
Santa Maria Police received 20 reports of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 9:27 p.m., Richard Hernandez, 38, was arrested in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., James Stewart, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Campodanico Avenue in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult, and a probation violation.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Longinos Herrera, 26, was arrested in the 400 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and willful cruelty to a child.
Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of West Newlove Drive and South Lincoln Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Oct. 22Updated
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Angelina Castellanos, 18, was arrested in the area of Creston and Vine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and first-degree burglary.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of South Russell Avenue and West Church Street.
Monday, Oct. 19Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:29 p.m., Elisa Garcia, 33, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Jorge Calderon Garcia, 22, was arrested in the 3900 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Sunday, Oct. 18Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 1:11 a.m., Paul Chavez, 27, was arrested in the 3500 block of Dickson Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elder or dependent adult.
ARREST — Delfino Ventura, 22, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 5:28 p.m., Andre Quintanar, 34, was arrested in the 1400 block of Solomon Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 17Updated
INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Sunset Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:06 p.m., Rosa Amado Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation on suspicion of hit and run, causing death or injury.
ARREST — At 4:26 p.m., Aquilino Cuellar-Dominguez, 27, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Joe Andrew Silva, 49, was arrested near the area of Oakley and Alvin avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Friday, Oct. 16Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Betteravia Road.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Yadira Pacheco, 28, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Mary Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Oct. 15Updated
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Eliaquin Escobar-Escobar, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Ruben Ortiz, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:11 am., Lance Venable, 32, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 14Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of South Bungalow Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 13Updated
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Jones Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of North Broadway.
Monday, Oct. 12Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2400 block South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
ARREST — At 9:23 a.m., Michael Terrill, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a parole violation.
Sunday, Oct. 11
ARREST — At 2:06 a.m., Jesus Morales, 19, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North Vine and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Mosies Pindea, 25, was arrested in the 900 block of North Railroad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; and driving under the influence of alcohol.
ARREST — At 11:30 p.m., Juvenal Mora, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sexual penetration by force.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Miller and East Orchard streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.
Thursday, Oct. 8Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Granada Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Tunnell and North Curryer streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Tunnell Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
ARREST — At 3:58 p.m., William Raymond Drake, 26, was arrested in the area of Bauer Avenue and Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing bodily injury.
Monday, Oct. 5
ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Joshua Ryan Akers, 26, was arrested on a warrant at the San Diego County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson charges and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 12:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Morrison Avenue and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of North Suey Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East San Ysidro and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of South Tulane Court.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 3Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the area of West Battles Road and A Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Camino Colegio and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Ana Torres Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; hit-and-run; and driving without a license.
Thursday, Oct. 1Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Valerie Street and East Rose Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of North Scott Drive and East El Camino Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Cook Street and South Railroad Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:18 a.m., Nancy Uvalle Laurel, 43, was arrested in the 400 block of Rancheria Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a weapon, nonfirearm; and battery.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
INCIDENT — At 4:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 12:52 a.m., Hosanna Cassidy, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance while armed; carrying a stolen loaded firearm; first-degree robbery; and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:54 a.m., Jesus Garcilazo, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in Lindsey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Sunday, Dec. 27
INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Williams Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., Jonathan Echevarria, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
INCIDENT — At At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Knudsen Way and South Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Enos Drive and South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 8:43 p.m., Marco Espinoza, 29, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a firearm and vandalism.
Wednesday, Jan. 13Updated
INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Melanie Court.
ARREST — At 12:57 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Gerardo Quintanar, 46, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.
Monday, Jan. 25
INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Miller and East Chapel streets.
ARREST — At 8:49 a.m., Alvaro Castolo, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Juan Rios, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:31 p.m., Richard Denton, 57, was arrested in the 1100 bock of Hilltop Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possibly injury or death.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
INCIDENT — At 5:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Seaward Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Nathan Huston, 25, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, elder abuse, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Concepcion Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:07 a.m., Irma Gallardo, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 9:20 p.m., Brandon Bautista, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Jones Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Manuel Jacintos, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and misdemeanor child cruelty.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.
ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.
Tuesday, March 9
INCIDENT — At 1:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of River Birch Court.
Wednesday, March 10
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Concepcion Avenue and East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
Wednesday, March 17
INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Cypress Street.
Wednesday, April 7
INCIDENT — At 4:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
Tuesday, April 20
INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.
Wednesday, April 21
INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of Hartnell Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of Nan Court.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Wednesday, May 5
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1700 block of Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Via Felice.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, May 19
INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South School and East Cypress streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of North Bentley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Peyton Krasner, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 200 block of Eileen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assaut with a deadly weapon, threats, witness intimidation and sexual battery.
Santa Maria Police received 17 reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, May 25
INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2200 block of South Depot Street.
ARREST — At 4:45 a.m., Rafael Ruiz, 30, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Lassen Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of associating with a criminal street gang, battery, DUI, driving on a suspended license and providing a false identification.
ARREST— At 9:50 a.m., Eduardo Gudino, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Syracuse Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, May 26
INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Grant Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of South Oakley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of South Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near southbound Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, June 1
INCIDENT — At 1:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1100 block of North Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Main and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heart near the 700 block of East Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 4:25 p.m., Manolo Aguilar, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:50 p.m., Melodi Zamora, 49, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of tear gas.
Santa Maria Police received seven reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, June 2
INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of North Alison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, June 8
INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Park Avenue and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Vista Montana.
ARREST — At 5:51 a.m., Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of West Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jal on suspicion of murder.
ARREST — At 7:29 p.m., Alan Anderson, 46, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 10 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, June 9
INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Centerpointe Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of West Polk Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Suey Park Drive and East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of A Street.
ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Rodolfo Perez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of North School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
INCIDENT — At 10:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of South Ranch Street.
ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Feliciano Ezpinoza-Mendez, 53, was arrested near the intersection of Broadway and Main Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threats, brandishing a firearm, witness intimidation, possessing a stolen vehicle, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and false identification.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 20Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Carmen Lane.
Wednesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Vine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 1:45 p.m., Kimi Cuellar, 19 was arrested in the 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.
ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Ruben Zepeda, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child theft and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, July 19Updated
INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision between a pedestrian near the intersection of Professional Parkway and West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1200 block of West Fairway Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Broadway and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.
ARREST — At 4:18 a.m., Geidy Sorto-Lopez, 23, was arrested in the 1700 block of Winchester Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting and disorderly conduct.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 18Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2300 block of North Teelynn Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1300 block of North Mary Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Mill Street.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 11Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Main Street and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of South Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:18 p.m., Elena Fuentes, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of South School Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a restraining order.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 12Updated
INCIDENT — At 7:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1900 block of North Fiesta Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a injury near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Chapel and North Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.
ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Trevor Casarez, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of Cabrillo Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing injury and driving on a suspended license.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 14
INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Fesler Street and North College Drive.
ARREST — At 1:04 a.m., Michael Ritz, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of North McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4 p.m., Frank Castillo, 40, was arrested at Superior Court in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with force, causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:44 p.m., Francisco Gutierrez, 18, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 400 block of North Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery.
ARREST — At 10:43 p.m., Alfonso Vazquez, 34, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, causing death or injury, and driving on a suspended license.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 9Updated
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of North Oxford Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 10Updated
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Barcellus Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Grand Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 10:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 400 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 600 block of North Mary Drive.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
