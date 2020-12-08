Santa Maria Public Library holds ornament-making event via Zoom

To celebrate the holiday season, the Santa Maria Public Library will hold an ornament-making event over Zoom on Dec. 21 for local residents.
Residents interested in participating can register to receive an ornament kit this week, with kit pickup taking place at the Main Branch Library curbside pickup window from Dec. 11 to 15, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Each kit contains enough cardstock paper, twine, sequins, book pages, glue and paint for two snowman ornaments. Kits are limited to one per household and are available while supplies last.
The Zoom event will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 21, with ornament making led by library staff, van de Kamp said.
To register for a kit, visit the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call 805-925-0994.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the Main Branch Library are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
