You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Public Library to host 'Stop the Bleed' presentation
0 comments

Santa Maria Public Library to host 'Stop the Bleed' presentation

From the What you need to know: This week's top headlines series
  • Updated
  • 0

Community members will have the chance to gain skills in basic injury response at a Saturday virtual presentation of "Stop the Bleed," hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and Safety Consulting Services. 

The presentation will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday and be led by retired firefighter and EMT Scott Hunter, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Hunter will present basic methods for controlling major bleeding as a result of trauma, such as applying tourniquets and direct pressure and using wound packing, van de Kamp said. 

Those interested in watching the video presentation must provide their name and phone number by emailing jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest
Local

Censure of Solvang councilman Djernaes sought after PETA protest

  • Updated

Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News