Santa Maria Public Library to offer new hours for curbside pickup

The Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama will offer new hours for curbside pickup of library materials beginning Saturday, the city announced Tuesday.

The library began offering curbside service in late June, allowing residents to pick up books, movies and other materials through a no-contact system to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, physical library locations remain closed to the public.

