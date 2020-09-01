Santa Maria Public Library to reopen with modifications, pending city approval

After closing to the public in March, the Santa Maria Public Library may finally be able to reopen for limited grab-and-go services, under a new Santa Barbara County health order released Monday.

The order permits certain sectors including libraries, shopping malls, hair salons and barbershops to operate indoors with modifications and limited capacity, in alignment with state guidelines shared Aug. 31.

The Santa Maria library began the reopening process by submitting plans to the City Manager's Office for review, outlining precautions for the main library location on McClelland Street, as well as the four branches in Cuyama, Los Alamos, Orcutt and Guadalupe, according to Santa Maria City Librarian Mary Housel.

Once the plans have been approved by the city, which Housel anticipates will take one to two weeks, the library will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity with several safeguards in place, including germ guards, strict sanitation and social distancing procedures, and a 20-minute time limit per visitor.

"We’ve been working on these plans for many, many weeks," Housel said. "We have a full-on safety plan for each of our locations being reviewed by our city manager. The only thing remaining is to get germ guards and get those installed."