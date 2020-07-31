Santa Maria Rec and Parks gets creative with offerings during pandemic

Despite the widespread cancellation of camps and activities due to COVID-19, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is still finding safe ways to bring recreational activities to people of all ages this summer.
Department officials are eager to provide safe access to recreational opportunities after months of activities being limited by the virus, according to Recreation Services manager Dennis Smitherman.
And, community members have been eager to participate in summer activities, as evidenced by the rapidly-filled registration for swimming lessons at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, which reopened July 21.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
