Santa Maria Regional Transit is adding a new express route to Orcutt and the Santa Maria Public Airport starting in August.
The new route, named 12X, will run on 60-minute intervals Monday through Friday from the Santa Maria Transit Center to Orcutt, the Santa Maria Public Airport, Delta and Righetti high schools and other stops.
SMRT fares are $1.50 one way or $3 for a day pass. Students with valid ID receive a 25 cent discount, and adults over 60, people with disabilities and Medicare card holders all ride for 75 cents.
SMRT also provides long-term passes: $12 for a 7-day pass and $31 for a 31-day pass.
For more information about fares and routes, including the new 12X route, visit www.ridesmrt.org or call 805-928-5624.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Transit Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.