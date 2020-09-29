Santa Maria releases plan for biking, pedestrian infrastructure, seeks public feedback

Santa Maria officials are moving forward with their plan for expanded bike and pedestrian access throughout the city with the August release of the 2020 Active Transportation Plan.

Now, members of the public are being asked to weigh in on the plan during the next month.

The process of creating the Active Transportation Plan started in 2018 with the goal of increasing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure across Santa Maria, as well as providing safe school routes and ADA accessibility.

City staff began by gathering community feedback and assessing infrastructure conditions, and compiling that data into a draft plan for the public to review.

"The most important part of this is having the public engaged. We need them to show us where they think the problem areas are. Anybody who wants to ride their bike or currently rides their bike in Santa Maria already knows about these issues, and they should have a chance to give their feedback," said Public Works engineer Christopher Petro.

The plan proposes increasing the existing 61 miles of biking infrastructure — including bike ways, crosswalks, shared-use paths and buffered bike lanes — for a total of 165 miles throughout the city.