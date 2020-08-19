Santa Maria revenue shows less loss than expected, but still hit hard by COVID-19

While financial reports for Santa Maria confirm significant economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, small upward trends in revenue during the summer are leaving city officials more hopeful.

Total revenue losses projected through June were about $1 million less than expected, according to City Manager Jason Stilwell, but impacts from COVID-19 still leave the city facing an expected $9 million revenue loss through June 2022.

To remedy these losses, the city will have to draw from its emergency reserves, such as the Local Economic Augmentation Fund (LEAF).

"It's not making up the lost revenue, it's just less of a loss," Stilwell said of the financial reports. "I think we're hopeful that we won't have to use all of the reserves that we had anticipated to use."

Shortfalls in sales tax continue to cause major problems for city funds, as the tax is used to fund public safety, quality of life and youth service programs through Measure U.

COVID-19 impacts caused close to $1 million in total sales tax losses in the 2019-20 year, according to city financial director Mary Harvey, and the city expects to see a loss of $1.8 million in the upcoming year in sales tax revenue.

"The decrease is due to lower sales in the majority of industry categories including autos and transportation, general consumer goods and business and industry," Harvey said.

City staff said there are glimmers of hope where revenue was higher than expected.

While the city saw a significant loss in revenue from the hotel industry in April, with revenue 61% lower than the same time last year, the industry has gained more strength in the past two months, according to financial reports presented to the City Council on Tuesday.