Three Central Coast students are the recipients of scholarships from the 2023 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.
The scholarships are among 60 funded by the PG&E Corporation Foundation totaling $350,000 for students pursuing higher education in California
The scholarship total is an increase of $100,000 from 2022 and includes 20 scholarships of $10,000, 20 scholarships of $5,000, and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each. The $5,000 scholarships are new this year.
Scholarships are given to students pursuing a degree in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines. STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements that can have global impact.
This year’s scholars on the Central Coast include Joel Lozano, of Santa Maria, $10,000; Nicholas Quang, of Arroyo Grande, $10,000; and Kaimana Kiaha, of Los Osos, $5,000.
“As the fifth child of 12 in my family and the first of them to be attending a four-year university, I am honored and grateful to have received the PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarship," said Kaimana Kiaha.
"The funds will help me tremendously with the burden placed upon me to finance my college education. I will be attending Cal Poly in the fall majoring in environmental earth and soil science. Helping save the earth has been a passion of mine ever since I was a child and I’m happy to be pursuing it as a career. This scholarship has made my college dreams attainable and eliminated financial stressors. I am incredibly thankful to PG&E."
Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.
Scholarship recipients must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2023-24 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California, or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU) anywhere in the United States.