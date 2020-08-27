Santa Maria suffrage group celebrates 100 years of voting with car caravan

The Santa Maria Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Collaborative held a car cruise Wednesday evening in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment and in recognition of the work that remains to ensure voting rights for all.
The group, made up of women from various community organizations and formed last year specifically to celebrate the centennial, met at the Minerva Club on West Boone Street for the event.
Prior to the departure of the car caravan, speakers shared about the fight for the right to vote and the importance of voting today. Organizers arrived in flowing white dresses, commemorative of the 1920's fashion often associated with the suffragette movement.
Others in decorated cars honked their horns in lively celebration as speakers shared their messages.
Hilda Zacarias, a former Santa Maria city councilwoman and current Hancock College trustee, highlighted the fact that Black people and people of color were left out of the voting process for years after the amendment was adopted.
Despite being a celebrated milestone, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, is heavily criticized for excluding women of color, who played a major role in the fight leading up to its passage.
"Sadly, that only guaranteed the right for [one] group of women. Women of color had to wait until the '40s, until the '50s, the '60s. Now, women and other people of color are pushed out of the process by having voting processes that don’t include everyone," Zacarias said.
This point was driven home by other speakers as well, who encouraged everyone to vote in the upcoming election in November.
"This year, there’s no better way to pay tribute to the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment than by voting," said Ivette Peralta, a member of the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women. "Civic engagement is crucial for social justice, so let’s continue to be an example for future generations."
Peralta also shared her message in Spanish, encouraging the local Latino community to make their voices heard in this year's election.
Before beginning their caravan route, organizers took time to honor Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch, as the Suffrage Centennial Woman of the Hour, to great applause and honking of horns.
Lyons-Pruitt spoke of her lifelong work in criminal justice and her continued commitment to fighting for civil rights, including the right to vote.
"Everybody is entitled to vote, to go to the same school, to have access to the same books and not hand-me-down books as I had when I was growing up, not to be bused 15 to 20 miles to go to a Black school ... Everyone has those rights and I learned that at an early age," she said.
Although it's hard to accept that voting rights were not truly extended to all women in 1920, she said, it's important to acknowledge what happened, then look to the future.
She said in order to combat racism and discrimination, perpetuated in 1920 all the way through modern times with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, everyone needs to call for change.
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are," she said, quoting Benjamin Franklin.
Following the speakers, around 20 cars decked out in purple and gold left the Minerva Club and followed a route along main streets including Western, Donovan, Miller and Stowell.
