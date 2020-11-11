You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Utilities Department offers free recycle bins for America Recycles Day
From the What you need to know for Thursday, November 12 series
  • Updated
In celebration of America Recycles Day, the Santa Maria Utilities Department will offer free recycling bins and promotional items at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill this weekend, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

Taking place on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day is a national holiday that celebrates and promotes recycling in the United States. 

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents can receive up to two household recycling bins during a no-contact distribution event, accessible by entering the landfill site via the scalehouse. 

Residents can choose between 18-gallon bins and 6-gallon bins with a handle, according to van de Kamp. 

"Both containers are ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and easily fit in a pantry or garage due to their convenient size," van de Kamp said.  

On Sunday, residents visiting the landfill also can receive promotional items made from recyclable materials at the scalehouse, he said. 

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St.

For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270. 

