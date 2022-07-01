The word “generosity” as defined in Webster’s Dictionary, is a “willingness to give or to share. An act of unselfish giving.”
The University of Notre Dame’s Science of Generosity Project notes that it is “the virtue of giving good things to others, freely and abundantly.” For the many nonprofits in our community who endeavor to perform their various missions of assistance to the causes they support, their dependence on generosity is well known. Fundraisers are critical.
Consider what some of our nonprofit communities have raised (net of expenses) in just the last couple of months:
• March 30 - The Santa Maria Valley YMCA annual campaign netted $357,000
• April 9 – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mid Central Coast auction netted $111,000
• April 28 – Ladies Get Loud for CALM netted $81,000
• May 14 – The SM Breakfast Rotary Barn Party netted $112,000
• May 22 – CASA through its CASA-fari fund raiser netted $150,000
• June 2 – 5 – The Elks Golden Circle of Champions netted $120,000
• June 2 – 5 – The Elks Queen Candidates collectively over the last weeks netted $505,000
• June 10 – The Santa Maria Police Council at its Golf Tournament/Comedy Night netted $170,000
In just these last few weeks, these various nonprofits have raised an impressive $1.6 million to pursue their missions. What this translates to for our community is profound.
• The Santa Maria Valley YMCA offers thousands of dollars to families in need who cannot afford childcare, preschool, swim lessons, internships or camps.
• The Boys and Girls Clubs provides after school care and leadership development for thousands of children on the Central Coast, ranging all the way from Santa Maria up to Paso Robles.
• CALM can provide substantially more mental health services to children and families in need who have experienced trauma.
• Rotary can support the numerous smaller nonprofits it supports with $500 to $6,000 grants.
• CASA can better support its many trained volunteers who advocate for abused and/or neglected children in the court system.
• The Golden Circle of Champions supports local children and their families battling pediatric cancer, supporting their most urgent needs such as paying bills, providing medicine and care.
• Nonprofits such as Kiwanis, United Way and St. Joseph High School all benefit from the money raised by the Elks Queen Candidates for their various efforts.
• The Police Council is able to purchase training and equipment for the Santa Maria Police Department that the City would not otherwise be able to fund, thus making this community a safer and better place to live.
It is equally remarkable to see that so many of the donors who contribute do so not to just one organization, but in many cases, to several of the above groups thus underscoring the key words, “unselfish giving, freely and abundantly.” What is also noticeable, over and over again, is that very few are looking for recognition, rather, they want to help simply because it is the right thing to do.
Have you ever been asked, “why do you want to live in Santa Maria, there are far nicer places to live?” Yes, I like going on vacations from time to time and seeing some of the other beautiful places in our country. And, truthfully, I have sometimes thought, “wow, wouldn’t it be neat to live here?”
But, I also love living in such a generous community of like-minded people who appreciate the virtue of giving to others, freely and abundantly. There is nothing quite like the generosity of the people of the Santa Maria Valley. It is what makes this place, the greatest place.
“We make a living out of what we get, we make a life out of what we give”. —Sir Winston Churchill