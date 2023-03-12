The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club presents "A Trip Down Bourbon Street" with the Riptide Big Band and vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting on Sunday, April 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., in Santa Maria.
The event is free, and funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.
Wear your Mardi Gras colors and join in our trip through New Orleans! The event is open to the public — club membership is not required. All state and county guidelines will be followed at city facilities.
For more information about the dance or the band, call Judy at (775) 813-5186.
The Riptide Big Band is a 16-piece band with vocals, under the direction of Judy Lindquist and plays danceable music from the 20s through 70s.