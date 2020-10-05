Santa Maria's cross country league championship ended 25-year drought in 2017

Santa Maria’s boys cross country team dominated the varsity race at the 2017 Los Padres League Cross Country Finals at Morro Bay High School, and the Saints made some history as a result.

“I looked all through the records (for school sports titles),” Santa Maria athletic director Brian Wallace, who also coached the Saints boys and girls cross country teams at the time, said after the meet.

“There are a couple of guys who have school records for the 1940’s, and I couldn’t see anything about cross country.”

Wallace said, “This is the first fall sports title for the school since the girls tennis team won one in 2002.” Then-coach Ginny Barnett guided that squad to a CIF Southern Section divisional final.

Two nights later, the Santa Maria football team became fall team number three from that school to win a league title when it beat Nipomo for the Northern League championship. Santa Maria lost to Big Bear in the Division XII championship game.

The Saints’ top six runners at that 2017 cross country boys league finals finished in the top 10. Santa Maria scored 31 points to runner-up Cabrillo’s 69.

Teams earned double points in the league standings for each squad it defeated in the league meet.

Cesar Ayuso led Santa Maria with a third-place finish. John Barajas finished fifth.

Jose Leper (sixth place), Dennis Tello (eighth) and Alexis Garcia (ninth) rounded out the Saints’ top five runners.

Nipomo’s Devin Diaz and Joe Gocke finished 1-2 in the boys varsity race.