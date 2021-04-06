Santa Maria's Nick Martinez becoming a problem for area defenses

The rest of the Central Coast is learning something that the Santa Maria High football team has known for a while: Nick Martinez is a problem.

The junior receiver, who also plays linebacker, is having a stellar spring.

Martinez has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of the team's three games and has caught two touchdowns twice.

In just those three games, Martinez has 16 catches for 235 yards and five total touchdowns. He's averaging about 15 yards a catch and 80 receiving yards per game. He started the season with two touchdowns on five grabs in a win at Morro Bay. He then had seven catches for 125 yards and a score in the second game of the season against Nipomo on March 27.

In last week's game against Atascadero, Martinez caught four passes for 46 yards and two scores.

Martinez says there's two things he focuses on when trying to make a catch: Being smarter and just better than his opponent.

"You've just got to be better than the corner, it's about IQ," Martinez said after the Nipomo game. "Having some size helps going up to the ball. You've got to play the ball and go get it."

Martinez has a similar receiving profile as former Santa Maria standout Jon Ramos. Martinez is a big receiver at 6-foot-1. Ramos was 6-foot-2. Ramos topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2017 when the Saints played 14 games and made the CIF title game. He caught nine touchdowns that season.

Murad Alamari, the Saints' starting quarterback, has thrown all five of his touchdown passes to Martinez.