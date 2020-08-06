Santa Ynez Valley Foundation receives $250K coronavirus response gift from Foley family

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation this month received a $250,000 coronavirus relief fund donation from local winemakers and philanthropists, the Bill Foley family. The donation lends a financial boost to the nonprofit's relief fund that was launched in March to help expedite emergency grants to local charities responding to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Hayley Firestone Jessup, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board of Directors, the gift will ensure that the Valley Foundation can continue its support of Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valley organizations during the health crisis.
“This is a truly transformative gift to the Valley Foundation,” Firestone Jessup said. “As we pivot to a more long-term strategy, we are exploring avenues to best support the local educational, cultural, senior citizen, and safety-net organizations on the front lines of response. These funds will help support the rebuilding of these organizations post-coronavirus.”
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.