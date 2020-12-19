CAPA Pet of the Week: Catsanova

Catsanova is a 2-year-old male, brown tabby domestic shorthair available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Catsanova is a sweet charmer with plenty of love to give. He will greet you upon your arrival and enjoy all the chin and cheek scratches you can give him. Casanova would love to snuggle up on the couch with you while you watch your favorite TV shows.
Catasanova’s adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam. His microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA).
The Santa Barbara County animal shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. Visit https://phshelter.com/ to see all of the animals available, and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road. For more information, call 805-934-6119, ext. 7.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.
