Allan Hancock College football defensive back, Jaquez McWilliams, has signed to continue his athletic and academic career with the University of Virginia's College at Wise next season.
"The UVA Wise coaching staff was very honest with me from the beginning and welcomed both myself and my family in," McWilliams said, in a press release from the school. "I want to thank Coach (Joe) Parker for recruiting me, coach (Kris) Dutra, coach (Seth) Damron, (athletic director) Ms. Kim (Ensing), (athletics counselor) Ms. Lainey (Campos), and the whole coaching staff at AHC for believing in me and preparing me to move on to the next level. I'd also like to thank my parents, my sister, and my brother-in-law for pushing me and helping me out with everything."
McWilliams, a Georgia native, spent three years at AHC after playing two seasons with the Bulldogs and redshirting one. As a freshman, he recorded 28 tackles and returned one fumble for a touchdown after seeing action in 10 games. This season, McWilliams was tabbed as a Second Team All-League selection after registering 41 tackles and three interceptions.
"My experience has been full of ups and downs. I left Atlanta at the age of 18 to pursue this dream in California, which really opened my eyes and matured me. This journey has definitely made me a better player and a better man," added McWilliams. "For any other athletes that want to pursue the California JUCO route, just know that it is a grind and it will help you overcome anything in life."
UVA Wise is a Division II member of the NCAA and competes in the South Atlantic Conference.
