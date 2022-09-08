When Santa Maria hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league football game this Friday, Santa Maria athletic director Dan Ellington hopes the crowd will feel a little extra patriotic.
The Saints are hosting Military Appreciation Night at this week's game. Military veterans and those currently enlisted can attend the game free of charge with their military ID.
Santa Maria is 2-1 on the season and will take on the unbeaten Pirates (2-0) with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Those who wish to purchase tickets must do so online via the GoFan app or on the GoFan website.
Pioneer Valley game moved to 6 p.m.
The Dos Palos-Pioneer Valley football game will kick off an hour earlier than originally scheduled Friday night.
Varsity kickoff is at 6 p.m. The JV game will start at 3:30 p.m.
Boys water polo
Cabrillo 13, Nipomo 12
The Conqs led 6-3 after the first quarter, but the Titans cut the deficit to 10-9 at the break before Cabrillo kept Nipomo at bay in the second half.
Dillon Parker and Karl DiModica had five goals apiece for Nipomo. Thadeus Martinez-Amezcua had two saves and Sky Mitchell had four.
The Titans are 3-1 in Ocean League play and play Pacific Grove in the Morro Bay tournament Friday at 2:40 p.m.
St. Joseph 17, Santa Maria 6
Cooper Smith and Chase Johnson each had five goals for the Knights as Sebastian Altheide popped in two scores for St. Joseph.
Gavin Galanski made 16 blocks for the Knights in the Ocean League win.
Women's soccer
Ramirez duo lead Hancock past Cabrillo
Cousins Cynthia Ramirez and Leslie Ramirez linked up twice in Hancock College's win over Cabrillo College on Tuesday afternoon.
The Seahawks (1-2) managed to get on the board first with a goal in the 11th minute of action, but Hancock (2-0-1) bounced back by registering two goals through the next nine minutes of play. Both goals came off the foot of Cynthia Ramirez, an Arroyo Grande High grad who recorded her fifth and sixth goals of the season in the contest, while both assists were put through by Leslie Ramirez, a Lompoc native and graduate of Cabrillo High.
Cynthia Ramirez led the way offensively with five shot attempts, followed by three tries from Emely Graciliano Sanchez and two from Annette Vargas. Ally Britt secured the win in the box after collecting two saves and allowing one goal through 90 minutes of action.
Up next, the Bulldogs will travel to face Bakersfield College on Sept. 13. The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. in Bakersfield.
Men's soccer
Cabrillo tops Hancock 5-2
A short-handed Hancock squad fell on the road at Cabrillo College in a 5-2 decision on Tuesday afternoon while missing four key players.
The Seahawks (2-1) struck first with a goal at the five minute mark, but Hancock quickly answered in the 18th after Noe Gaona sent a shot through the goal with an assist from Cristian Aparicio. Cabrillo bounced back and regained the lead with three unanswered goals in the 34th, 60th and 71st minutes.
Aparicio managed to net a goal of his own in the 87th after connecting on a pass from Jose Perez, but the Seahawks responded once more with a successful penalty kick attempt to close out the game just two minutes later.
Aparicio and Gaona led the way for the Bulldogs (0-3) with two shot attempts apiece while Eric Diaz and Jose Baro each tried once. Luis Garcia was charged with the loss in the box after securing six saves and allowing five goals through 90 minutes of work.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Friday in the home opener against Monterey Peninsula College. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on the AHC soccer field.