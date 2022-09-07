It's one of those odd weeks on the Central Coast.

There will be no games at St. Joseph (2-0) or Righetti (1-2) Friday night. The Knights will be up at Newbury Park in a big non-league game while the Warriors are off this week as they get ready for Mountain League play. Lompoc (3-0) and Arroyo Grande (1-2) are also off as they will open up Mountain League play against each other next week. Cabrillo (2-1) is off for its bye before it begins Ocean League play next week.

Welcome to The Predictions, where I take an educated guess on how this week's games will play out.

Season record: 23-9. Last week's record: 8-1.

St. Joseph (2-0) at Newbury Park (3-0)

The biggest game of the night for Central Coast teams will be played in Ventura County as unbeaten St. Joseph is headed to unbeaten Newbury Park.

The Panthers have out-scored their opponents 152-27 in three games this year. They are led by freshman quarterback Brady Smigiel, the son of head coach Joe Smigiel. Brady is 6-foot-5 and is adapting to varsity football just fine. He's completed 43 of 65 passes for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns against one interception this year as the Panthers beat Santa Clarita Golden Valley, LA El Camino Real and Encino Crespi.

The Panthers also average 150 yards rushing (8.9 yards per attempt) as a team.

St. Joseph is coming off a bye and the 38-7 win over Bakersfield Christian. The Knights beat Palos Verdes 19-16 to start the season. They have to play like they did against Bakersfield Christian to beat this Newbury Park team. They have to limit turnovers, get quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Collin Fasse going early and then run the ball with Carter Vargas. The St. Joseph defense has been fantastic this year. Can they slow down Smigiel?

The Pick: St. Joseph 33, Newbury Park 30.

Santa Ynez (2-0) at Santa Maria (2-1)

The Pirates and Saints are 4-1 on the season, though the competition hasn't been incredibly tough. The Saints have narrowly won their games, beating East Bakersfield 24-22 and Nipomo 14-13.

Santa Ynez, meanwhile, beat Atascadero 35-0 and Morro Bay 59-19. Santa Ynez has too much for Santa Maria. The Pirates have more depth, talent, speed, size and experience. Santa Maria has a very small chance of winning this game, but so what. It'll be a good measuring stick and offer some experience for a young team that is coming together.

The Saints have struggled against good passing teams and Luke Gildred can sling the ball over the field. Aidan Scott and Daulton Beard, both over 6-foot-3, are big receiving threats that should give the Saints plenty of trouble. It'll be a long night for Santa Maria, but there's still plenty to gain from playing one of the top teams in the area.

The Pick: Santa Ynez 56, Santa Maria 12.

Dos Palos (0-3) at Pioneer Valley (0-3)

This game kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday night at PVHS and the Panthers will be glad to have a suitable opponent after starting their season with games against Bakersfield Independence, Lompoc and Righetti.

Dos Palos is also winless on the season, though the Broncos have only been out-scored 56-83 on the season. The Panthers have been out-scored 20-100 on the season. Dos Palos lost to Los Banos 21-14, Tuolumne Summerville 34-28 and Madera Liberty 28-14.

Not quite the same level of competition as the Panthers. Pioneer Valley just has to get something going offensively against Dos Palos. This is an equal opponent, so there's no excuses. Half of the Panthers' touchdowns in the 39-13 loss to Righetti came on Pepe Gonzalez's kick return. Daniel Hernandez and Alex Garcia have both spent significant time at quarterback. Gonzalez is the top receiver and one of the top defensive backs and Alan Jimenez and Jose Gutierrez can both make plays in the running game.

This is a big game for the Panthers as it's their final non-league contest. If they can score a win that'll give them some momentum into Ocean League play, which opens Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Morro Bay at home.

The Pick: Pioneer Valley 27, Dos Palos 22.

Mission Prep (1-1) at Aptos (1-1)

This is another big test for the Royals, who started the year with a 35-9 loss to Bakersfield Christian. They followed that up last week with a convincing 37-0 win over Fresno McLane (1-2) last week.

Aptos is ranked No. 158 in the state, per CalPreps and Mission Prep is ranked No. 324. The work is clearly cut out for the Royals against the Mariners. The Royals have been able to run the ball fairly well, namely Drew Harrigan, with 32 carries for 258 yards and three touchdowns in two games. The Royals are averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 185 yards on the ground per game. Senior quarterback Colby White is 21 for 42 with three touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

The Pick: Aptos 35, Mission Prep 14.

Paso Robles (1-1) at Porterville Monache (1-2)

The Bearcats started the year with a 35-0 loss at Kingsburg, one of the top teams in the Central Section and followed it up with a 35-21 win over rival Atascadero last week. Now they've got a simple non-league road test at Monache, which is ranked quite a bit lower than Paso.

The Bearcats should travel to Porterville and enforce their will against the Marauders and come back to SLO County with a win. It won't be easy, but the Bearcats should win this game. They played well in the Mountain League a year ago and brought Leo Kemp back. Kemp, a 220-pound senior running back, had 26 carries for 182 yards against the Greyhounds. He should be ready to run against Monache.

The Pick: Paso Robles 35, Monache 20.

Templeton (1-1) at Firebaugh (0-3)

This is another toss-up. Templeton is ranked No. 74 in the Central Section and Firebaugh is No. 77. The Eagles have a win under their belt, resulting in some momentum, smashing East Bakersfield 49-9 last week. (Templeton and Firebaugh are both the Eagles. Can we please get more unique mascots from our high schools? Please?)

The Pick: Templeton 38, Firebaugh 18.

North Bakersfield (2-1) at San Luis Obispo (2-1)

Two more very closely-rated teams meeting up. The Tigers lost all their momentum after last week's 26-14 loss to rival Arroyo Grande, giving the Eagles (more Eagles!) their first win of the season.

This is another tough test. SLO is No. 41 in the Central Section, per CalPreps and North is No. 44. North lost to Bakersfield Frontier 35-13 in the opener, beat Atascadero 37-14 before beating Delano 41-27 last week.

The Tigers beat Nipomo 35-0 and Caruthers 27-7 before falling to Arroyo Grande.

SLO gets the edge because they'll be at home.

The Pick: SLO 29, North 27.

Fresno (0-2) at Morro Bay (1-2)

The Pirates have a big chance to get back on track after getting walloped by Santa Ynez last week. Morro Bay shouldn't have too much trouble against Fresno.

The Pick: Morro Bay 44, Fresno 20.

Saturday

Atascadero (0-3) at Salinas Alvarez (1-1)

Atascadero has another tough matchup on its hands with a game against Alvarez in Salinas. The Eagles are 1-1 on the year while the 'Hounds are winless and have been out-scored 35-107 on the season.

The 'Hounds put up a big fight against rival Paso Robles last week, with the score knotted at 21 before the Bearcats pulled away 35-21. It looks like Atascadero will start league play with an 0-4 record.

The Pick: Alvarez 29, Atascadero 20.

8-man

Alpaugh (1-0) at Orcutt Academy (0-2)

It's always tough to gauge where the 8-man football teams are at. Alpaugh is 1-0, but its lone win was 46-14 over Trona, which is typically pretty tough. The Spartans are tough, but they are coming off a lopsided loss at VCA last week.

I think they'll play Alpaugh tough, not sure if they can pull off the win, but there's a chance.

The Pick: Orcutt Academy 49, Alpaugh 44.