You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, April 10
0 comments

Saturday, April 10

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Adams Way.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News