Saturday, April 10

INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Adams Way.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!