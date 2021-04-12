You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, April 3
0 comments

Saturday, April 3

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 1:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South San Miguel Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Smith and West Chapel streets.

INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Serena Aguilera, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:23 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News